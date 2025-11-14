Thursday, November 13, 2025
Education

Edmonds School District offers Indigenous Students support program on first and third Saturdays

Students in class at College Place Elementary in June 2023. (Lynnwood Today file photo)

Edmonds School district is hosting Young Elders Rising, a learning program supporting Indigenous K-12 students through education, mentorship and cultural connection on the first and third Saturday of every month.

  • Upcoming session: Saturday, Nov. 15. Repeats every first and thirrd Saturday of the month.
  • Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Location: Edmonds School District Office, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Register HERE.

The session will begin with drop-in tutoring from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by community time focused on indigenous language, culture, stories and ways of knowing, according to the District’s website.

For more information contact Nicole Askarian at askariann194@edmonds.wednet.edu.

(Edmonds School District)

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com

 

