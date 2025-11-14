Edmonds School District offers Indigenous Students support program on first and third Saturdays

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds School district is hosting Young Elders Rising, a learning program supporting Indigenous K-12 students through education, mentorship and cultural connection on the first and third Saturday of every month.

Upcoming session: Saturday, Nov. 15. Repeats every first and thirrd Saturday of the month.

Saturday, Nov. 15. Repeats every first and thirrd Saturday of the month. Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Location: Edmonds School District Office, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Register HERE.

The session will begin with drop-in tutoring from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by community time focused on indigenous language, culture, stories and ways of knowing, according to the District’s website.

For more information contact Nicole Askarian at askariann194@edmonds.wednet.edu.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.