Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store featuring ‘Silver Celebration’ holiday event Nov. 8-23

The Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store is hosting its annual Silver Celebration, just in time for the holidays. Shoppers will find a wide selection of sterling silver and silverplate treasures, including flatware, coffee and tea pots, cups, oversized trays, serving pieces, bowls, napkin rings,and candlesticks.

The Silver Celebration runs Nov. 8-23 at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store, Westgate Shopping Center, 22820 100th Ave. W., Edmonds.

“This is our second year hosting the Silver Celebration pre-holiday event, and it has quickly become one of our customers’ favorites,” said Thrift Store Manager BJ Whitman.

Revenues generated from the Thrift Store go to senior programs at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.