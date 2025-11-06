Edmonds St. Alban’s Episcopal Church hosts free food distribution Nov. 12

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will host a popup food distribution event at

the church on Wednesday, Nov. 12 from 3 to 4 p.m. at 21405 82nd Pl. W. The food will be available for those in need as part of the church’s commitment to responding to food insecurity.

Provided by Edmonds Food Bank for distribution at St. Alban’s, the available food includes fresh produce, meat and prepackaged items. It is free to all, and visitors can choose what they need.

The truck will be parked at the north side of the church. Watch out for signs on 212th Street and 84th Avenue Southwest with directions to the church. St. Alban’s also has a community “Blessings Food Pantry” located on the north side of the church near the front doors and is opened all day. Everyone is encouraged to both take from and add to the

pantry.