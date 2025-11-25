Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 29: What you need to know

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Come for the live band rocking out holiday favorites and stay for a magical community celebration of the season. The annual Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony, produced by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and presented again this year by Comstock Jewelers, will take place Saturday, Nov. 29 at Centennial Plaza, 5th and Bell in downtown Edmonds.

The ceremony will be emceed by Richard Taylor Jr. and will feature live music and performances from All The Other Reindeer, North Sound Singers, the Academy of Music and Dance Star Performance Troupe and the Maplewood Middle School Jazz Band. It will also include a visit from Santa and Emily the Elf; and of course, the ceremonial lighting of the tree.

ADA seating will be available in front of the stage with signage, allowing space for wheelchair access and viewing along with chairs.

Time: The event officially runs from 2-5 p.m., but the Chamber encourages folks to make a day of it in downtown Edmonds. It is Shop Small Saturday, after all, so fuel up on brunch and browse the many retailers who have curated excellent gift options for your holiday giving before gathering with your friends and neighbors at the event.

Event schedule:

2-4:30 p.m. — Free warm drinks, kids crafts activities, and donation drives on 5th Avenue North.

3 p.m. — Santa arrives for selfies.

4:30 p.m. — Program begins.

5 p.m. — Program ends with the countdown to the lighting of the tree.

Location: Centennial Plaza on 5th and Bell. See the map for street closure information.

Free Hot Beverages & Kids Crafts provided by:

Edmonds Chamber Foundation

Spark! Creativity

Reece Homes

Best Western Plus Edmonds Harbor Inn

Edmonds Historical Museum

Donation drives: Nonprofit organizations will be present collecting items and cash donations for the populations they serve. Bring new items and cash to support your community.

Edmonds Food Bank requests: Unwrapped toys and Gift cards

Clothes For Kids : Requests new or gently used clothing donations for school-aged children

:

Letters to Santa: The program is up and running and the Chamber sincerely appreciates community donations of any amount toward this program — because even Santa has to pay for stamps, paper, ink and stickers. Donate here to ensure each kiddo receives a response, and this special tradition can continue.

The Edmonds Chamber offers thanks to its event sponsors for making this event possible: Comstock Jewelers (presenting sponsor), Best Western Plus Edmonds Harbor Inn, Edmonds Village, Hazel Miller Foundation, Edmonds Landing by Cogir, Edmonds Yacht Club, The Trike Stop, Reece Homes, Coldwell Banker Bain Edmonds, Olympic Sport and Spine, and Action Jackson Plumbing.

The Chamber also says thanks to That 1 Painter Seattle/Edmonds, Westerly, P. Walker Inc., and Miller’s Rent-All for teaming up and donating their time to string the thousands of lights on the Centennial Plaza tree and surrounding area.