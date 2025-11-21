Edmonds United Methodist Church annual Holiday Bazaar Nov. 21, 22

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds United Methodist Church annual Holiday Bazaar returns on Friday and Saturday, November 21 and 22, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church’s lower level.

According to bazaar host Gay Johnson, the festivities will include an open thrift shop, Christmas and bakery tables, 20+ vendors and nearly 30 silent auction items across three rooms of “fun and treasures.”

All proceeds from the fundraisers, hosted by United Women in Faith, support charity. The church is located at 828 Caspers Street in Edmonds.