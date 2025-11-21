Edmonds Waterfront Center to host Holiday Bazaar Dec. 7

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7. Shop for handmade and holiday items from more than 45 local artisans and makers.

Admission and parking are free.

The Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds (just south of the Edmonds ferry dock).