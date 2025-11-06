Election 2025: Little change in latest results released Wednesday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The latest vote count from the Snohomish County Elections Office shows little change in the those leading the Edmonds City Council and Port Commission races.

According to results released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Position 1 incumbent Chris Eck continued to lead challenger Glenda Krull with 63% of the vote after initial returns. In Position 3 — an open seat — Erika Barnett was ahead of Alex Newman, with 53% of the vote compared to 47% for Newman.

Wednesday’s vote count also remained about the same for Proposition 1, with 40% voting for the measure and 60% voting against it.

For Edmonds Port Commission District 1, appointed incumbent Janelle Cass continued to lead challenger Chelsea Rudd with 57% of the vote.

Voter turnout was at 44% for Edmonds and 40% for Woodway as of Nov. 5.

The County Elections Office will release updated vote totals at 5 p.m. Nov. 6.

You can see all county election results at this link.