Election 2025: Newman concedes to Barnett in Council Position 3 race

Edmonds City Council candidate Alex Newman has conceded to his opponent Erika Barnett in the race for Council Position 3.

In the latest returns published by the Snohomish County Elections Office Friday, Barnett had 52% (8,871 votes) to 48% or 8,115 votes for Newman.

Both were vying for a seat being vacated by current Position 3 Councilmember Neil Tibbott, who didn’t run for reelection.

Newman said he conceded in a phone call to Barnett, during which he congratulated her on her victory. “I let her know that I will support her in any way I can to help her be successful in her new role,” he said.

“I am proud that my campaign brought together people from all walks of life in support of our message of preserving our public spaces and environment, ensuring public safety in all of our neighborhoods, fighting to make Edmonds affordable for young families and seniors alike, and bringing a new generation of leadership to city hall,” Newman said.

“While this campaign didn’t end the way I had hoped, I know we made a difference on the city and in the public discourse. It is always important for new people to engage and make their voices heard, and I hope to continue to show new generations that we can make real change.”