Election 2025: Newman concedes to Barnett in Council Position 3 race

Edmonds City Council candidate Alex Newman has conceded to his opponent Erika Barnett in the race for Council Position 3.
In the latest returns published by the Snohomish County Elections Office Friday, Barnett had 52% (8,871 votes) to 48% or 8,115 votes for Newman.
Both were vying for a seat being vacated by current Position 3 Councilmember Neil Tibbott, who didn’t run for reelection.
Newman said he conceded in a phone call to Barnett, during which he congratulated her on her victory. “I let her know that I will support her in any way I can to help her be successful in her new role,” he said.
