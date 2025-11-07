Election 2025: No surprises in latest general election vote count; Krull concedes race to Eck

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

There were no surprises in Thursday’s vote count from the Snohomish County Elections Office regarding Edmonds City Council and Port Commission races.

According to results released at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, Position 1 incumbent Chris Eck continued to lead challenger Glenda Krull with 63% of the vote. Krull conceded the race via Facebook, extending “sincere congratulations” to Eck and also thanking supporters.

“This wasn’t just about an election it was about starting conversations, listening to residents, and standing up for a city we all love. I am proud of the integrity we brought to this race and the strong local support we built along the way.

“I will continue serving our community through the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and other local organizations because my commitment to Edmonds doesn’t end with an election. Together, we’ll keep pushing for fiscal responsibility, common sense, and a city government that listens to its people,” Krull said.

In the open Position 3 City Council seat, Erika Barnett maintained her 53%-47% edge over Alex Newman.

Thursday’s vote count also remained the same for Proposition 1, with 40% voting for the measure and 60% voting against it.

Voter turnout was at 54% for Edmonds as of Nov. 6.

The County Elections Office will release updated vote totals at 5 p.m. Nov. 7.

You can see all county election results at this link.