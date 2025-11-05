Election 2025: Prop 1 fails, Barnett and Eck lead in early returns

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Proposition 1, the $14.5 million City of Edmonds levy lid lift aimed at addressing the City’s budget crisis, was failing by a large margin in early returns released Tuesday night from the Snohomish County Elections Office.

Three Edmonds City Council races were also on the ballot. Position 1 Incumbent Chris Eck was leading challenger Glenda Krull Tuesday with 62% of the vote after initial returns. Eck had 7,303 votes to 4,444 for Krull. In Position 3 — an open seat — Erika Barnett was ahead of Alex Newman, with 54% (6,340 votes) compared to 46% (5,452) for Newman.

“Win, lose or draw, we’re all in this together,” Barnett said during a speech at Salish Sea Brewing Co.’s Boathouse taproom, which she owns with her husband Jeff. “We may come from different backgrounds and have different perspectives, but we are united in our love for this community, its small-town character, natural beauty and the kindness of the people who show up for one other. That’s the spirit that makes Edmonds really special and what I’m proud to represent. As we look ahead, my focus will be on clarity, accountability and community. “

Krull drew enthusiastic applause when she said: “Whatever the outcome, you haven’t heard the last of me.”

“I am just so incredibly proud and honored of all of the committee members that have helped me since January,” Eck said. “This is all about making sure that everybody in Edmonds feels included, and I feel like we really got information tonight that’s exactly what Edmonds wants.”

Position 2 incumbent Will Chen — who initially faced a challenge by Jessica Bachman — was also winning handily, with 88% of the vote. Bachman announced she was withdrawing from the race but her decision came too late to remove her name from the ballot. Instead, the voters pamphlet indicated she was not actively campaigning for the seat.

City of Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Neil Weiss ran unopposed.

For Proposition 1, Tuesday night returns indicated 40% (4,911) voting for the measure and 60% (7,497) voting against it.

In a debate that divided the community, Prop 1 proponents had argued that increasing the city’s property tax levy rate would prevent painful cuts to the city’s budget, including facilities closures, ongoing deferred maintenance and staffing reductions. Opponents said that the $14.5 million levy amount was unaffordable for many, especially those on fixed incomes, and that the city needed to come with a more affordable alternative plan.

Under state law, municipalities are restricted to increasing property taxes by 1% annually and it requires a public vote to “lift” that levy amount. The Edmonds City Council voted 5-2 in August to place the permanent, multi-year levy on the November general election ballot.

Regardless of the outcome, Yes! for Edmonds campaign manager Adel Sefrioui told supporters Tuesday night that the campaign was “filled with joy, kindness and hard work” from myriad community volunteers.

“We are immensely proud of the campaign we ran — one rooted in respect, integrity, kindness and joy,” the campaign said in an official statement. “The multigenerational support, the positive messages and the spirit of participation we experienced throughout will stay with our team for years to come.”

Now that the measure has been defeated, Mayor Mike Rosen is expected to immediately submit a revised 2026 mid-biennium budget modification for council consideration.

“While I’m personally disappointed that Proposition 1 did not pass, I want to thank everyone who took the time to learn about the measure and participate in this important decision,” Rosen said in a statement. “We’ve heard the community. This result raises challenges for the city and our employees. Our commitment to keeping Edmonds safe, and financially sustainable, remains unchanged. I will be working with the community, council and staff to begin planning how to sustain essential services.”

In other local races, Edmonds Port Commission District 1 appointed incumbent Janelle Cass was leading challeger Chelsea Rudd, receiving 57% of the votes (3,676) to 43% for Rudd. Port District 3 Commissioner Jay Grant and at-large Commissioner Ross Dimmick were running unopposed.

In the Town of Woodway, Mayor Mike Quinn and three councilmembers — Position 1 Rajeev Thakur, Position 3 Steve Gunn and Position 4 Laura M. Murphy — were running unopposed.

In the only contested position on the Edmonds School Board of Directors, District 4 appointed incumbent Thom Garrard had a large lead over challenger Jason Moore, earning 8,408 votes (69%) to 19,184 votes (30%) for Moore.

“I am extremely appreciative of everyone who supported my campaign,” Garrard said. “The community has made it clear that they support public education and inclusive schools. Students are my top priority and I will work to ensure that they can be successful.”

Incumbent School Board District 2 Director Keith Smith was running unopposed.

In the race for South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue RFA Board, incumbent Jim Kenney was leading challenger Zoe Pilgrim-Placey for District 5. For Commissioner District 2 — an open seat — Joseph Wankelman was leading Harmony Crawford. District 3 Commissioner Mark Laurence was runing unopposed.

For Hospital District 2, incumbent Position 2 Commissioner Bob Knoles was running unopposed.

Those leading for election to the Charter Review Commission, representing County Council District 3, were Janelle Cass, Patrick Decker and David Preston.

For Snohomish County Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 2, Tam Bui had a narrow lead over Karen Moore (51% to 49%) for Judge Position 1.

Returned ballots were at 39% for Edmonds and 29% for Woodway as of Nov. 4.

The County Elections Office will release updated vote totals at 5 p.m. Nov. 5.

You can see all county election results at this link.