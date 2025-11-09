Floretum Garden Club to present program on creative indoor garden projects Nov. 17

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Creative Indoor Garden Projects with Riz Reyes is the topic of the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s Monday, Nov. 17 meeting, scheduled for 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Get your creative juices flowing as gardeners head indoors and gear up for the holiday season ahead. Riz Reyes will discuss his favorite indoor plants and share his tips and techniques for indoor seasonal planting.

He plans to have his books and a few plants for sale.