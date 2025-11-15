Floretum Garden Club accepting applications for educational gardening grants

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Floretum Garden Club is again accepting applications for grants up to $1,000 available to schools in the Edmonds School District for the 2025-2026 school year. Grants are for projects that support and encourage gardening activities and horticultural education. Funds may be used for the development of school gardens (seeds, plants, soil, mulch, tools), sheds, paths, and watering systems. Funds may also be used for classroom projects related to horticulture including instructional materials.

Any Edmonds School District administrator, teacher, or designated representative may apply. Applications are due Nov. 21. Funds will be awarded early in January 2026 directly to the school through the school principal. The grant recipient must submit a brief written report by the end of the current school year.

You can learn more about last year’s grant winners here.

For further information and the application form interested persons should go to: www.floretum.org/scholarships-grants.

For questions and to submit applications email grants@floretum.org.