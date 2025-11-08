Four current, former Edmonds employees request $750K each in damages after break room post

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

One current and three former City of Edmonds employees filed claims against the City in October for posting information about their individual work injuries or illnesses in three city locations. Each employee claims damages of $750,000. All employees are represented by Everett employment attorney Joey Reibel.

The complaint states that on or around Feb. 4, 2024, documents were posted in the Edmonds Police break room, at the Parks Department and at City Hall. The document is referred to as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Form 300.

The document included the list of city employees, their work injuries, where the injury occurred and how many work hours and days were missed by each employee. It included the claim number, first and last name, and job title. It was posted Feb. 4 through Feb. 12, 2024 before it was removed.

According to the document, OSHA requires employers with 11 or more employees to post a summary of the information in a common area from Feb. 1 through April 30, to provide a yearly snapshot of workplace safety. It is not clear who posted the document, but it would be the responsibility of human resources to track this information.

Three claimants are with the Edmonds Police Department and include retired officers Don Kinney and Jason Shier and current officer Stacie Trykar. The fourth employee, David Williams, is no longer with the city.

The claims have not been paid. The information available shows the paperwork has been filed and it will be managed through the city attorney.

So far the claimants that My Edmonds News has been able to contact have declined comment, and their attorney has not responded to a request for additional information.

The City of Edmonds’ provided this written response. “The City of Edmonds is not at liberty to discuss legal complaints, proceedings or claims.”