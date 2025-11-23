Four public hearings on Edmonds City Council agenda Nov. 25

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Four public hearings are on the agenda when the Edmonds City Council meets Tuesday, Nov. 25. The public is invited to weigh in on the following topics:

North Bowl Hub permanent rezone. Read more about that issue in previous story here.

Draft critical areas ordinance update. Learn more here.

2026-2031 Capital Facilities Plans and Implementation Programs of the Parks and Recreation and Public Works Departments. Learn more in previous story here.

Presentation and public hearing on property taxes, with a decision on whether to increase both the property tax and the EMS by the state-allowed limit of 1%.

The council is also scheduled to:

Select a student council representative.

Approve a property tax levy ordinance

Discuss the co-living housing code update.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also access the meeting at this Zoom link. Or listen by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The meeting ID is 957 9848 4261.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.