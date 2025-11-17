Friends of Edmonds Library annual members meeting Nov. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Friends of the Edmonds Library is hosting its annual members meeting from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20 in the Community Room at the library, 650 Main St.
The agenda includes:
– Meet and greet with Eric Howard, Sno-Isle Libraries’ new executive director
– Budget update and discussion on growing needs for the library
– Announcement of the Friends of the Edmonds Library 2025 Scholarship Winner
Light refreshments will be served, and the public is welcome to attend.
