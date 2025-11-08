Friends of Edmonds Trees invite you to discover downtown through a fresh, leafy lens

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Take a stroll beneath tree canopies and see downtown like never before with the Edmonds Notable Trees – Downtown Tree Walk, a new interactive experience created by Pam Tauer with support from the Friends of Edmonds Trees.

This self-guided walking tour highlights the living landmarks that give Edmonds its natural charm — from stately evergreens to heritage specimens that tell stories of the city’s history, culture and ecosystems.

Follow the interactive map to explore each tree, featuring photos and descriptions that reveal the science and significance behind these remarkable trees. “Whether you’re a nature lover, a curious explorer, or simply looking for a refreshing way to enjoy downtown, this walk invites you to pause, look up, and appreciate the beauty that roots our community together,” Friends of Edmonds Trees said in an announcement. “Start your tree walk today — and see Edmonds grow in a whole new way.”

You’re invited to “hurry out while the deciduous trees still have their leaves,” the announcement continued. “Pinecones are plentiful on the cedars, and the autumn foliage is beautiful.”