From the Founder’s Desk: True confessions (it’s getting harder to do this job)

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Dear readers:

I received an email from a reader Thursday morning expressing disappointment that we hadn’t been consistent in publishing our “Around Town” photo galleries — a selection of reader-submitted photos that has beome a favorite feature.

Here’s the truth (and where the confessions) come in. A warning: This may seem self-serving to some of you, but I think it’s important for me to be brutally honest.

Tuesday night — after a full day working on fundraising, finances and editorial supervision (including comment moderation) — I spent four hours watching an Edmonds City Council meeting. The topics were important to many readers — increasing utility taxes and implementing paid downtown parking and creating an Edmonds business and occupation tax.

After that meeting ended at 10 p.m., I spent four more hours writing the story. This is a common practice for me — to write the council story the same evening, before I go to bed. The upside is, readers get a recap the next morning. The downside is, I get five hours of sleep on council nights because my day still starts at 8 a.m. (or earlier) no matter what time I get to bed the day before.

I have a dedicated, talented staff, but there aren’t many of us (we have three full-time editorial employees to cover a population of 200,000, which is twice the size of Everett). I want them to have normal workweeks so they don’t burn out, although many of them work extra hours because they are committed too. As a result, I do the night and weekend work. On Wednesday night, as I was trying to finish everything so I could go to bed early and catch up on some sleep, I had the Around Town photo gallery ready to go. I did some other editorial work and then at 9:30, I went to bed. I realized when I woke up Thursday morning that I had forgotten to actually hit the “publish” button on the photo gallery.

I tell you all of this not to generate sympathy for me or to make excuses for forgetting to do something. I signed up for this work (and the crazy schedule) when I started this online community news venture 16 years ago. And I love what I do — that’s the truth. But it illustrates another hard truth: I am just one person and I can’t do this schedule forever. I am working really hard to expand our staff enough so that no one — including me — has to give most of our waking hours seven days a week to this job. That’s one reason we shifted to nonprofit status two years ago. To expand our funding options beyond our valued advertisers to include corporate and foundation grants and sponsorships — as well as offer tax benefits to those who donate to support us.

And make no mistake: We are getting support from many of you. I am so grateful for that. But, the money we have raised so far is not nearly enough to ensure the staffing coverage we need — which, selfishly, means I am still working nights and weekends.

I am certain there are readers out there who have never given us money, but enjoy all we have to offer. (A few people have suggested I should start charging people to make comments.) I am also certain there are readers who have given us a small amount but could give much more. We have many options when it comes to giving — think of us for minimum distributions from an IRA or donor advised fund, donate some stock, or even vehicle and property donations. You can learn more on our donation page here.

In addition to the duties described above, I am the fundraiser in chief. I am delighted to meet one-on-one with anyone who wants to learn more about our work and ways you can support us. Email me here or call me at 425-772-3056.

Think of it as the “Let’s Keep Teresa From Burning Out” fund.

That is about as honest as it gets.

With gratitude,

Teresa

Teresa Wippel is the founder of the My Neighborhood News Group, which includes My Edmonds News, My MLT News and My Lynnwood News.