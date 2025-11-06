Thursday, November 6, 2025
Fundraising experts present tips at Verdant’s 4th annual networking event

By
Nick Ng

Heroes’ Cafe Lynnwood is one of 85 organization that participated at Verdant Health Commission networking event at the Lynnwood Event Center. (Photos by Nick Ng)

The Verdant Health Commission held its fourth annual Community Health Networking Event Friday at the Lynnwood Event Center, bringing together nonprofits and funders to build connections and explore new partnerships aimed at strengthening community health services. About 85 organizations showed up with 70 booths and more than 200 attendees.

Attendees mingle before the panel starts.

Inside Health Institute.
Edmonds College Food Pantry.
Verdant Health Commissioner Dr. Jim Distelhorst.
Verdant Interim Superintendent Sarah Zabel.

Fundraising panelists (L-R): Ariel Glassman of Common Great, Julie Bianchi from Cloudbreak Collective, Kate Roosevelt from Campbell & Company. Verdant Director of Community Impact Ceil Erickson was the moderator (far right).
Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County.
Eden Health Hospice.
Kindering.
Korean Community Service Center of Washington.
Asian Service Center Executive Director Robert Ha staffs the table during the panelist discussion.
Washington West African Center.
Therapeutic Health Services and Support 7.
Korean Women’s Association.

