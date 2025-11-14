Get help with senior and disabled property tax exemption at workshop Nov. 19, 20

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Need help applying for the property tax reduction that moderate-income seniors are eligible for? There are still appointments available on Nov. 19 and 20 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. Call the front desk at 425-774-5555 and register for the Senior or Disabled Property Tax Exemption workshop.
This is a one-on-one meeting with a volunteer where you confirm your eligibility and complete the application form. The registrar will explain what documentation to bring to your appointment.
Your household net disposable income in 2024 must be less than $75,000 in Snohomish County to qualify. You can also apply for three historical years.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.