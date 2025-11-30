Saturday, November 29, 2025
EventsHolidays

Happy Ho-Ho-Holidays: Annual Edmonds tree lighting launches festive season

Edmonds Best Western staff posing as Santa’s elves hand out hot cocoa, candy canes and smiles.
Members of the band All The Other Reindeer joyously sings holiday tunes.
Emcee Richard Taylor Jr. revs up the crowd.
A busy crowd of all ages fills the streets as Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ryan Crowther, center front, awaits the start of festivities.
Genevieve, in a festive dress, dances with her dad Eli Roque.
A customer picks up a buttermilk pastry and coffee at The Crumpet Shop booth.
Siblings Ezana and Sofia pose with Santa, who stopped by early for photos.
Alana makes a snowflake ornament at the Edmonds Chamber Foundation table.
Children gather close to the stage for a better view as they wait for Santa.
Members of the North Sound Choir belt out Christmas carols.
Young choir singers from North Sound Church add sweet voices to the group.
Parents help their children create holiday crafts at the Spark Creativity booth.
Edmonds Food Bank donations were collected during the event and Executive Director Casey Davis thanks the Edmonds community for its generous support.
The tree is lighted as music plays and Santa addresses the crowd.
Emily the Elf loves this time of year.

The sights and sounds of the holidays filled downtown Edmonds Saturday night, with several hundred attendees enjoying the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony produced by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

Presented again this year by Comstock Jewelers, the ceremony was emceed by Richard Taylor Jr. and featured live music and performances from All The Other Reindeer, North Sound Singers, the Academy of Music and Dance Star Performance Troupe and the Maplewood Middle School Jazz Band.

Children enjoyed a visit from Santa and Emily the Elf, followed by the traditional countdown and ceremonial lighting of the tree at downtown Edmonds’ Centennial Plaza.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

 

