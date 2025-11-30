Happy Ho-Ho-Holidays: Annual Edmonds tree lighting launches festive season

The sights and sounds of the holidays filled downtown Edmonds Saturday night, with several hundred attendees enjoying the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony produced by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.
Presented again this year by Comstock Jewelers, the ceremony was emceed by Richard Taylor Jr. and featured live music and performances from All The Other Reindeer, North Sound Singers, the Academy of Music and Dance Star Performance Troupe and the Maplewood Middle School Jazz Band.
Children enjoyed a visit from Santa and Emily the Elf, followed by the traditional countdown and ceremonial lighting of the tree at downtown Edmonds’ Centennial Plaza.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
