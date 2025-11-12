Hazel Miller Foundation announces new grant cycle structure for 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Hazel Miller Foundation has announced a restructured grant application process beginning in 2026. The Edmonds-based foundation will transition from quarterly grant cycles to three annual cycles, with each cycle dedicated to specific service areas.

Under the new structure, applicants will submit proposals during one of three grant cycles based on their organization’s primary service area:

February Cycle:

Culture & The Arts

Civic & Community Services

April Cycle:

Poverty Alleviation & Hunger

Environment

November Cycle:

Education & Youth Services

Diversity

Applicants should determine which service area best aligns with their organization and apply during that cycle.

The foundation said in a news releaes that the restructured process is designed to strengthen its capacity to effectively support nonprofit and civic organizations serving South Snohomish County communities.

Questions about the new grant cycle structure can be directed to info@hazelmillerfoundation.org.

Hazel and Morris Miller owned and operated a very successful business called Seattle Quilt Manufacturing Company, makers of the famous “comfy” sleeping bag.

After many years they sold the business, retired,and enjoyed the last 30 years of their lives in Edmonds, WA. They enjoyed frequenting Claire’s in downtown Edmonds, were avid salmon sport fishermen, and committed community members.

The Hazel Miller Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation dedicated to the citizens of Edmonds and South Snohomish County, Washington. Its mission is to support programs and projects that serve the public’s benefit, especially in the areas of education and youth, poverty alleviation and hunger, civic and community services, the environment, culture and the arts, and diversity in communities. For more information, visit www.hazelmillerfoundation.org.