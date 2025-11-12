Thursday, November 13, 2025
HomeSportsHigh school sports roundup for Nov. 11, 2025
Sports

High school sports roundup for Nov. 11, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Volleyball

Quarterfinals — winners advance to semifinals, losers move to consolation bracket

Meadowdale senior Lindsey Warner (9) volleys at the net against Stanwood, the No. 1 seed in the District 1 3A Tournament, in the quarterfinal round at Stanwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 11. (Photos by Joe Christian)
The Mavericks’ Andrea Rios dives to dig out a Stanwood serve on Tuesday.
Meadowdale High School senior Violet DuBois (3) meets two Stanwood blockers at the net.
Mavs senior Constantine Boenarjo bumps a Stanwood serve.
Meadowdale senior Ja’elle Jenkins prepares to serve to Stanwood.
Tukuza Kawinga (11), Stella Henderson (6), Ariana Ree (8) and Andrea Rios (10) cheer as Meadowdale battles back in the third set against Stanwood.
Mavs senior Rian Paris starts her serve against Stanwood.

Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 3-0
25-14, 25-22, 25-23

Top-seeded Stanwood improved to 14-1 overall on the season and advanced to the semifinals of the 3A District 1 tournament with a straight-set victory over eighth-seeded Meadowdale. Stanwood will face fourth-seeded Monroe at home on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. The other semi final will also take place at Stanwood High School at the same time on a separate court and will feature second-seeded Ferndale against sixth-seeded Everett.

The Meadowdale Mavericks will next play out of the consolation bracket, where they will have to win two consecutive matches to make it to the state tournament. They will next play fifth-seeded Snohomish in an elimination match at Stanwood High School beginning at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13.

Top Snohomish individual stats:
Whitney Longspaugh: 15 digs, 11 kills, 2 aces
Addison Bowie: 32 assists, 2 aces, 2 blocks
Harper Neyens: 9 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces

Top Meadowdale individual stats:
Ja’elle Jenkins: 16 kills
Rian Paris: 23 assists

Records: Stanwood 14-1; Meadowdale 8-10
Meadowdale next match (loser out): vs Snohomish; Thursday, Nov. 13; 5 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0
Click here to read story

Records: Everett 12-6; Edmonds-Woodway 12-6
Edmonds-Woodway next match (loser out): vs Mount Vernon; Thursday, Nov. 13; 5 p.m. at Stanwood High School

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO