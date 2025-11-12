High school sports roundup for Nov. 11, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Volleyball

Quarterfinals — winners advance to semifinals, losers move to consolation bracket

Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 3-0

25-14, 25-22, 25-23

Top-seeded Stanwood improved to 14-1 overall on the season and advanced to the semifinals of the 3A District 1 tournament with a straight-set victory over eighth-seeded Meadowdale. Stanwood will face fourth-seeded Monroe at home on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. The other semi final will also take place at Stanwood High School at the same time on a separate court and will feature second-seeded Ferndale against sixth-seeded Everett.

The Meadowdale Mavericks will next play out of the consolation bracket, where they will have to win two consecutive matches to make it to the state tournament. They will next play fifth-seeded Snohomish in an elimination match at Stanwood High School beginning at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13.

Top Snohomish individual stats:

Whitney Longspaugh: 15 digs, 11 kills, 2 aces

Addison Bowie: 32 assists, 2 aces, 2 blocks

Harper Neyens: 9 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces

Top Meadowdale individual stats:

Ja’elle Jenkins: 16 kills

Rian Paris: 23 assists

Records: Stanwood 14-1; Meadowdale 8-10

Meadowdale next match (loser out): vs Snohomish; Thursday, Nov. 13; 5 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

Records: Everett 12-6; Edmonds-Woodway 12-6

Edmonds-Woodway next match (loser out): vs Mount Vernon; Thursday, Nov. 13; 5 p.m. at Stanwood High School