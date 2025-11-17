High school sports roundup for Nov. 15, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Girls Swimming
3A State Championships
at King County Aquatics Center- Federal Way
Top Team Scores:
1. Mercer Island 453
2. Lakeside 330
3. Bellevue 223
4. Holy Names 215
5. Seattle Prep 165
6. Inglemoor 124
7. Gig Harbor 121
8. Bishop Blanchet 68
9. Peninsula 65
10. Liberty 57
T11. Shorewood 55
T11. Ballard
13. Shorecrest 39
14. Walla Walla 36
T15. Edmonds-Woodway 35
T15. Roosevelt 35
17. West Seattle 27
18. Silas 26
T19. Cheney 25
T19. Monroe 25
T21. Meadowdale 18
T21. Capital 18
T21. Ingraham 18
T 37. Mountlake Terrace 1
* 36 of the state’s 74 3A schools did not receive any points.
Edmonds School District individual swimmers who accumulated team points by finishing in the Top 16 in their events:
100 yard freestyle:
8th place- Dylan Buechler-Flack (Meadowdale) 53.67
100 yard backstroke:
10th place- Dylan Buechler-Flack (Meadowdale) 1:00.01
100 yard breaststroke:
14th place- Tatumn Detjen (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:10.84
200 yard medley:
16th place- Lisa Beam (Mountlake Terrace) 2:17.41
100 yard butterfly:
16th place- Olivia Garcia (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:02.91
Edmonds School District relay swimminers that accumulated team points by finishing in the Top 16 in their events:
200 yard medley:
7th place- Edmonds-Woodway (Olivia Garcia, Tatumn Detjen, Zoe MacDonald, Sydney Bates) 1:53.65
200 yard freestyle:
14th place- Edmonds-Woodway (Tatumn Detjen, Olivia Penaluna, Maya Bergan, Sydney Bates) 1:44.97
400 yard freestyle:
16th place- Edmonds-Woodway (Maya Bergan, Olivia Penaluna, Zoe MacDonald, Olivia Garcia) 3:58.67
Individual adaptive race results:
50 yard freestyle:
1st place- Vivian Phan (Lynnwood) 41.25
50 yard freestyle:
2nd place- Vivian Phan (Lynnwood) 47.80
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.