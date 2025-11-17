High school sports roundup for Nov. 15, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Girls Swimming

3A State Championships

at King County Aquatics Center- Federal Way

Top Team Scores:

1. Mercer Island 453

2. Lakeside 330

3. Bellevue 223

4. Holy Names 215

5. Seattle Prep 165

6. Inglemoor 124

7. Gig Harbor 121

8. Bishop Blanchet 68

9. Peninsula 65

10. Liberty 57

T11. Shorewood 55

T11. Ballard

13. Shorecrest 39

14. Walla Walla 36

T15. Edmonds-Woodway 35

T15. Roosevelt 35

17. West Seattle 27

18. Silas 26

T19. Cheney 25

T19. Monroe 25

T21. Meadowdale 18

T21. Capital 18

T21. Ingraham 18

T 37. Mountlake Terrace 1

* 36 of the state’s 74 3A schools did not receive any points.

Edmonds School District individual swimmers who accumulated team points by finishing in the Top 16 in their events:

100 yard freestyle:

8th place- Dylan Buechler-Flack (Meadowdale) 53.67

100 yard backstroke:

10th place- Dylan Buechler-Flack (Meadowdale) 1:00.01

100 yard breaststroke:

14th place- Tatumn Detjen (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:10.84

200 yard medley:

16th place- Lisa Beam (Mountlake Terrace) 2:17.41

100 yard butterfly:

16th place- Olivia Garcia (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:02.91

Edmonds School District relay swimminers that accumulated team points by finishing in the Top 16 in their events:

200 yard medley:

7th place- Edmonds-Woodway (Olivia Garcia, Tatumn Detjen, Zoe MacDonald, Sydney Bates) 1:53.65

200 yard freestyle:

14th place- Edmonds-Woodway (Tatumn Detjen, Olivia Penaluna, Maya Bergan, Sydney Bates) 1:44.97

400 yard freestyle:

16th place- Edmonds-Woodway (Maya Bergan, Olivia Penaluna, Zoe MacDonald, Olivia Garcia) 3:58.67

Individual adaptive race results:

50 yard freestyle:

1st place- Vivian Phan (Lynnwood) 41.25

50 yard freestyle:

2nd place- Vivian Phan (Lynnwood) 47.80