High school sports roundup for Nov. 4, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Girls Soccer

District tournament semifinal results

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Nevaeh Henderson scored the game’s first goal in the 59th minute and Lizzie Allyn added an insurance goal in the 72nd minute as the top-seeded Snohomish Panthers advanced to the District championship game with a 2-0 victory over the fourth-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors. The win also also guarantees the Panthers a spot in the upcoming state tournament for the first time since 2022. Snohomish will next play sixth-seeded Shorewood in the District Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 8; 2 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.

The loss moves the Warriors into the consolation bracket of the tournament and they will play a winner-to-state, loser-out game against second-seeded Shorecrest on Thursday, Nov. 6; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium. Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest met twice during the regular season. The first match ended in a 1-1 tie on Sept. 23 followed by a 1-0 Shorecrest victory on Oct. 21.

Records: Snohomish 14-3-1; Edmonds-Woodway 11-4-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Nov. 6; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Consolation bracket – koser out

Ferndale defeated Meadowdale 5-2

The eighth-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks’ season ended Wednesday with a 5-2 loss against the fifth-seeded Ferndale Golden Eagles. Ferndale will next play seventh-seeded Oak Harbor in a winner-to-state, loser-out game at Shoreline Stadium on Thursday Nov. 6; 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.

Records: Ferndale 11-5-3; Meadowdale 9-8-2