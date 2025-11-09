Saturday, November 8, 2025
Sports

High school sports roundup for Nov. 7, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Football

Non-playoff season finale

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 29-28

Lynnwood running back Jaceer Brooks (20) takes a handoff from Royals quarterback Samuel Jack (7) during Lynnwood’s 29-28 victory Friday over Marysville-Getchell at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Marysville-Getchell junior running back Cooper Agen (30) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter Friday against Lynnwood.
Lynnwood running back Jaceer Brooks (20) sweeps left past Marysville-Getchell’s Connor Conant (12) for a fourth-quarter touchdown Friday. The Royals followed with a successful 2-point conversion to take the lead on the way to a 29-28 victory, Lynnwood’s first win of the season.
Lynnwood’s Samuel Jack (7) tackles Marysville-Getchell quarterback Samuel Trofimchik as the ball temporarily comes loose.
Players from Lynnwood and Marysville-Getchell watch the flight of field goal attempt by the Chargers in the final minute Friday at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. The attempt fell short and the Royals held on for the 29-28 win.

The Lynnwood Royals scored a touchdown followed by a successful two-point conversion with less than three minutes to play, ending a 29-game losing streak with a 29-28 win over Marysville Getchell. The victory came on the final game of the season. The Royals’ last win came on the final game of the season in 2022, a 20-11 victory over West Seattle on Nov. 4, 2022.

Senior Jaceer Brooks led the Royals with 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns on offense and also had an interception on defense.

Lynnwood top individual stats:

Offense- Rushing:

Jaceer Brooks: 14 for 126 yards, 3 TDs
Hannibal Bendawi: 11 for 72 yards
Justin Young: 5 for 61 yards
Sam Jack: 1 TD

Defense:
Jaceer Brooks: 1 INT, 4 tackles
Hannibal Bendawi: 5 tackles
Sam Jack: 5 tackles
Donovan Golston: 7 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss
Noah Peterson: 3 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss
Elijah Howell: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss

Records: Lynnwood 1-9; Marysville Getchell 0-10

Playoffs

Seattle Prep defeated Mountlake Terrace 20-10
Records: Seattle Prep 6-3; Mountlake Terrace 8-2

