High school sports roundup for Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2025

Football
Friday, October 31
Sedro Wooley defeated Mountlake Terrace 28-7
In a clash between the Wesco 3A North and Wesco 3A South champions, the Sedro Woolley Cubs improved to 9-0 on the season with a 28-7 win over the previously undefeated Mountlake Terrace Hawks.
Both teams have already qualified for postseason play and will find out who their opening-round opponents will be after a state seeding committee pairs opponents on Sunday, Nov. 2.
No stats were reported for this game.
Records: Sedro Woolley 9-0; Mountlake Terrace 8-1
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 39-14
Click here to read the story.
Records: Snohomish 3-6; Meadowdale 6-3
Jackson defeated Lynnwood 35-24
No details reported
Records: Jackson 3-6; Lynnwood 0-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, Nov. 7; 7 p.m. at Quil Ceda Stadium
Saturday, Nov. 1
Football
Ferndale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 35-27
Click here to read the story.
Records: Ferndale 4-5; Edmonds-Woodway 5-4
Girls Soccer
3A District 1 Tournament – Opening Round (winners advance to semifinals, losers to the consolation bracket):
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ferndale 2-0
Abby Peterson and Audrey Rothmier each scored a goal while goalkeeper Morgan Smith recorded a shutout as the fourth-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors defeated the fifth-seeded Ferndale Golden Eagles 2-0. The Warriors will next play top-seeded Snohomish in a semifinal doubleheader at Shoreline Stadium Tuesday, Nove. 4 at 8 p.m. The other semifinal game will also be played on Tuesday at Shoreline Stadium, matching sixth-seeded Shorewood and seventh-seeded Oak Harbor, who will play at 6 p.m.
Ferndale will move on to the consolation bracket and try to keep their season alive when they host Meadowdale at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4.
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-3-3; Ferndale 10-5-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday, Nov. 4; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 1-0
The top-seeded Snohomish Panthers advanced to the District semifinals with a shutout win at home against the eighth-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks. Snohomish will play fourth-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium. Meadowdale will travel north, where fifth-seeded Ferndale will host them in a consolation-bracket elimination game Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
Cross Country
3A District 1 Championships
5000 meter course at Lakewood High School
Girls Team Scores:
1. Shorecrest 41
2. Shorewood 71
3. Stanwood 90
4. Edmonds-Woodway 140
5. Mountlake Terrace 165
6. Oak Harbor 181
7. Meadowdale 195
8. Snohomish 214
9. Marysville-Getchell 224
10. Everett 255
11. Mount Vernon 255
12. Sedro-Woolley 297
13. Lynnwood 315
14. Ferndale 428
Girls top individual finishers:
1. Alex Urquhart, Shorecrest 19:02
2. Addison Phillips, Shorecrest 19:20
3. Brooke Berry, Stanwood 19:22
4. Aliana Coburn, Stanwood 19:30
5. Harper Birgfeld, Shorecrest 19:37
6. Violet Koslowsky, Shorewood 19:38
7. Adele Wood, Oak Harbor 19:38
8. Olivia Decker, Shorewood 19:48
9. Kenna Zwak, Oak Harbor 20:05
10. Mary Andelin, Stanwood 20:06
11. River Zanis, Meadowdale 20:07
12. Riley Welch, Shorecrest 20:08
13. Lucy Eichelberger, Shorewood 20:10
14. Aliah Karl, Edmonds-Woodway 20:12
15. Ella Weyhrauch, Monroe 20:14
16. Charley Weitkamp, Lynnwood 20:19
17. Mia Checketts, Mount Vernon 20:21
18. Rudy Kohler, Mountlake Terrace 20:23
19. Ashley Taylor, Snohomish 20:28
20. Olivia Marc, Marysville-Getchell 20:31
21. Cleo Dalasta, Shorewood 20:31
22. Rosalie Campbell, Shorecrest 20:39
23. Ravenna Tysland, Edmonds-Woodway 20:40
24. Avery Cortes, Marysville-Getchell 20:41
25. Maya Mirabueno, Shorewood 20:41
26. Annika Crow, Shorewood 20:42
27. Marley Marquilling, Meadowdale 20:44
28. Sadie Renick, Mountlake Terrace 20:45
29. Scout Lynass, Shorecrest 20:45
30. Taylor Gaschk, Edmonds-Woodway 20:47
Boys Team Scores:
1. Shorewood 36
2. Edmonds-Woodway 78
3. Stanwood 112
4. Mountlake Terrace 132
5. Shorecrest 153
6. Meadowdale 183
7. Everett 184
8. Sedro-Woolley 228
9. Snohomish 237
10. Mount Vernon 253
11. Marysville-Getchell 305
12. Oak Harbor 313
13. Monroe 325
14. Lynnwood 333
15. Ferndale 451
Boys top individual finishers:
1. Max Billett, Shorewood 15:47
2. Elijah Graves, Shorewood 15:52
3. Ethan Urquhart, Shorecrest 15:57
4. Isaiah Schuelke, Shorewood 16:03
5. Reilly Brookhart, Mountlake Terrace 16:13
6. Ryan Khoury, Stanwood 16:14
7. Seth Wood, Monroe 16:24
8. Mason Kempf, Edmonds-Woodway 16:25
9. Harrison Miller, Edmonds-Woodway 16:25
10. Landon Smith, Meadowdale 16:28
11. Casey Westerfield, Stanwood 16:31
12. Tommy Brennan, Edmonds-Woodway 16:35
13. Isaac Johnson, Sedro Woolley 16:38
14. Brayden Yee, Shorewood 16:38
15. Tristan Crittenden, Shorewood 16:42
16. Jackson Fears, Mountlake Terrace 16:43
17. Josiah Pratt, Everett 16:43
18. Aiden Witt, Shorewood 16:45
19. Samuel Schreiner, Everett 16:46
20. Sam Cooley, Snohomish 16:46
21. Luca Hooks, Edmonds-Woodway 16:48
22. Matthew Seyum, Meadowdale 16:49
23. Joshua Dawson, Lynnwood 16:54
24. Jadon Cairus, Stanwood 16:56
25. Austin McCroan, Monroe 16:58
26. Zain Pour, Shorecrest 17:01
27. Jackson Castaneda, Mountlake Terrace 17:01
28. Sam Fountain, Edmonds-Woodway 17:02
29. Sammy Riquelme, Mount Vernon 17:02
30. Will Thompson, Edmonds-Woodway 17:03
Next meet: State Championships; Saturday, Nov.
8 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco
