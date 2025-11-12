Holiday Market at Art Works in Edmonds Nov. 15-16

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Holiday Market 2025: Edmonds November Gift & Art Show is a fundraiser for the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Educational Programs and Artists-Connect. It is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16 at Art Works, 201 2nd Ave. S. in Edmonds.
Both the event and parking are free.
The market hosts artists with gifts for sale: children’s books, scarves, handmade chocolates, woven fabrics, handbags, hand bound journals, cards, pottery, jewelry and more.
For more information, visit www.artists-connect.com.
