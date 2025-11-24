Holiday Trees for Salmon event at NW Stream Center Dec. 6-7

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Adopt A Stream Foundation is kicking off the season with its annual Holidays Trees for Salmon event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 6 and Sunday Dec. 7 at the Northwest Stream Center, 600-128th St. S.E., Everett.
Attendees can choose from live, potted 2- to 6-foot-high Sitka Spruce, Western Red Cedar, Western Hemlock, Shore Pine, Grand Fir and Douglas Fir trees, ranging in price from $20- $100. “After the holidays, plant your tree and you will help out the planet for hundreds of years,” Adopt A Stream Foundation Director Tom Murdoch said in a news release announcing the event. “Or bring your tree back to the Northwest Stream Center and Adopt A Stream Foundation’s Stream Team will plant your tree next to a salmon stream in the spring where it will help out salmon for hundreds of years. Both options will provide a great holiday memory.”
There is also a Makers Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 6 featuring crafts by local artisans. Or shop at the Nature Store, where proceeds benefit environmental education and salmon stream restoration.
If you can’t make it Dec. 6-7, the trees will be available for purchase Tuesdays-Saturdays through Dec. 23. Proceeds from Holiday Trees for Salmon sales benefit the Adopt A Stream Foundation’s environmental education and salmon stream restoration programs.
Those who purchases a Holiday Tree for Salmon will receive a 2026 Adopt A Stream Foundation membership as a holiday gift. Benefits include free entry to the Northwest Stream Center Nature Trail and use of the Natural Resource Library through 2026, discounts to 2026 Streamkeeper Academy events, and 10% discounts on purchases at the Northwest Stream Center Nature Store.
For more information, call 425-316-8592 or go to www.streamkeeper.org.
