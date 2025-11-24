Homage Senior Services raising money to feed seniors this Thanksgiving

Snohomish County nonprofit Homage Senior Services is asking the community to help raise an additional $10,000 to cover the cost of providing 660 Thanksgiving dinners to seniors and adults with disabilities in Snohomish County this year.

Homage Senior Services provides services to more than 25,000 Snohomish County seniors and adults with disabilities each year. For more than 20 years, that’s included a Thanksgiving Meals on Wheels program that recruits Homage employees and more than 100 volunteers to rise early Thanksgiving day to prepare and deliver the hot turkey dinners.

The 660 dinners include packaged leftovers to enjoy the next day, all delivered to 330 homebound people who are isolated and cannot prepare a meal for themselves. Homage also provides meals for another 100-plus low-income seniors and people living with disabilities at Bakerview apartments in Everett, according to the organization, for a total of nearly 800 meals each Thanksgiving. For several years, Beresford Booth Lawyers have helped prepare cold food the day before.

But help is needed this year to fill a gap in resources for vulnerable people, according to the organization.