In Days Gone By: The McGinness Family’s Pharmacy Legacy

In 1932, as Edmonds began to feel the effects of the Great Depression, druggist Jay McGinness, his wife Sibbie and their four children — Sproule, Robert, Wendell and Virginia — arrived in the city. Prior to their arrival, Jay and his father had worked in the drug industry for 55 years.

McGinness early pharmacy roots

Jay McGinness was born in 1893 in Helena, Montana, the first of three sons of druggist Robert Stockton (R.S.) Hale McGinness and his wife Susan Hale McGinness.

R.S. had traveled to Helena 16 years earlier in 1877 at the age of 20, fresh off the farm, and went to work as an apothecary apprentice in his uncle’s pharmacy. There, according to his written records, he “started at the first letter of the alphabet. The letter ‘A’ in the dispensatory, taking the first drug and located it in the drug stock. Then read about it and finding out what the medicinal virtue was, and the dose, then going to the next in like manner until I completed the bible. I thought I would never master it. It took me a year to read it. Then I began to practice what I learned, and it all came to me.”

In the late 1800s there was no federal distinction between prescription and non-prescription drugs. Any adult could purchase powerful medicines, including opioids and cocaine, directly from stores, pharmacies or through mail order.

In those days common unregulated substances included:

Cocaine: First extracted from coca leaves in the mid-1800s, this stimulant was sold freely and added to patented medicines. Coca Cola, invented in 1876, contained cocaine, as did other “colas.” It wasn’t until 1903 that cocaine was removed from Coca Cola due to its addictive properties.

Alcohol: Numerous remedies were sold as elixirs and cure-alls, and many had high concentrations of alcohol.

Opium and heroin: Manufacturers, in some cases with the support of physicians, marketed opioids as miracle drugs. Bayer, for example, sold heroin as a treatment for morphine addiction.

Drug sales and medical practices were also largely unregulated. Patent medicines were readily available by mail for those in remote areas. Companies advertised in magazines and newspapers, and consumers purchased directly from manufacturers based upon the claims in their advertisements, or from stores and pharmacies. The dosage taken was also up to the customer to decide.

Traveling salesmen traveled door-to-door or town-to-town selling elixirs and various concoctions, and one could also get medicine directly from their doctor. Some doctors created and dispensed their own remedies. State medical licensing began to give physicians the authority to write prescriptions, but the distinction between patent medicines and others was unclear in the 1800s.

It wasn’t until 1906, with the passage of the Pure Food and Drug Act, that medicines became regulated.

R.S. worked at his uncle’s Helena pharmacy for 10 years, dispensing a wide variety of remedies. In the spring of 1887, R.S. heard of a drugstore for sale 75 miles east in Sulphur Springs, Montana. After investigating, he purchased the store two months later. With help from his brother, William, they opened McGinness Brother’s Drugstore, and by all accounts their business expanded quickly.

But two years later, in 1889, R.S. received an urgent message from his uncle: The Helena pharmacy was in deep financial trouble. Having worked for his uncle for a decade, R.S. returned to Helena in hopes of saving his uncle’s pharmacy.

After reviewing the financial situation, R.S. agreed to take over the management of the troubled Helena pharmacy, leaving the Sulphur Springs Pharmacy with his brother.

A year after returning to Helena, R.S married Mary Pearl Anderson in 1890. A year later their first son, Jay, was born. Jay’s younger brothers Robert and Vernor were born in 1893 and 1898.

For 13 years, from 1890 to 1903, R.S. successfully managed the pharmacy for his uncle. In 1903, his uncle retired and R.S. purchased the pharmacy’s inventory, closed the store and moved 250 miles northeast, near the Canadian border, to Harlem, Montana, which had a population of only 800 — much smaller than Helena’s population of 10,000.

Establishment of a pharmacy in remote Harlem

Why did R.S. close an established pharmacy in Montana’s capital and move to Harlem? For one, the remote town — founded four years earlier in 1889 — had recently been chosen as the site of a new stop for the Great Northern Railroad, making the area appealing to new settlers from the east. Harlem was also near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.

Prior to the railroad station, the population consisted of a few ranchers and residents of the reservation. Medicines and drugs had to be mail-ordered and delivered several weeks later by stagecoach.

With the inventory from his uncle, R.S. established the first drugstore within 100 miles. With the railroad station, the population grew and R.S.’s business expanded with it.

Soon after their arrival in Harlem, R.S.’s eldest son Jay, then 10, started working in the pharmacy, learning in much the same way as his father did: Memorizing all the medicines, what they reportedly cured, their dosages and how to make many using a pestle and mortar.

Jay McGinness’ pharmacy experience expands

Over the next decade R.S.’s day-to-day role lessened, and Jay’s responsibilities grew, not only portioning out the drugs but also managing the expanded store’s operations with the assistance of a clerk. On Nov. 25, 1914, Jay, then 21, married Sibbie Engbloom, age 23, in Harlem.

Over the next six years, as Jay worked countless hours in the pharmacy, the couple welcomed three sons to their family: Sproule in 1915, Wendell in 1917 and Robert in 1920.

With Jay successfully managing the store, R.S. retired to California with his wife and youngest son at the end of 1917, completing a 40-year career in the drug business.

A year later R.S. needed money to purchase a home in California. After discussing the situation with Jay, R.S. sold the pharmacy to one of his former clerks. Even though his father no longer owned the pharmacy, Jay continued to manage the store until 1921.

At that time, Jay, Sibbie and their three sons moved to Spokane, where R.S. had also relocated after the sudden and unexpected death of his wife.

Over the next 10 years the McGinness family lived in the Spokane area. Jay continued working in the drug industry, and in 1929, he and Sibbie welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Virginia, to their family.

Relocating to Edmonds

For unknown reasons, possibly including the economic pressures of the Great Depression, Jay, Sibbie and their children departed Spokane in 1931, moving first to Seattle for a short time before setting up residency in Edmonds. They moved into a home on 5th Avenue North in the summer of 1932.

It is unclear where in Edmonds Jay was employed during the Depression. According to McGinness family records, Jay spent some time during those years working in Alaska supplying drugs to remote mining and logging areas, while Sibbie and the children remained in Edmonds.

But by the early 1940s, Jay was working full time in the pharmacy of Swanson Drugs, located on the west end of the Beeson Building at the southwest corner of 4th Avenue and Main Street in Edmonds.

Several people, including June Sorensen Crump who had a job at the Princess Theater during the early 1940s, remember Mr. McGinness working at Swanson Drugs in the pharmacy area. She also recalled the great soda fountain at the store.

In the 1930s, even though mass production of pills had begun, they were hard to obtain due to economic conditions and the war effort.

As a result, pharmacists or druggists were often referred to as “pill rollers,” so named for their labor-intensive work of preparing and rolling pills by hand. This term refers to both the person and the machine they used.

Before mass-produced pills became readily available, pharmacists relied on special equipment to prepare custom-made medicines. To roll pills:

A pharmacist would start by grinding medicinal ingredients with a mortar and pestle. A binder, such as syrup, was added to the ground ingredients to form a pliable paste. The paste was then rolled into a long, thin cylinder on a pill tile. The pharmacist used a tool called a pill roller — a device with a grooved plate — to cut the cylinder into individual, uniform pills. After rolling, the pills were sometimes coated with substances like gelatin or sugar to mask their bitter taste.

Pill rolling is the type of work Jay would have been doing daily at Swanson Drugs during the 1940s.

Although the term “pill roller” was still in use in the 1950s, the process was already less common in pharmacies, replaced by more efficient, mass-produced medicines from pharmaceutical companies.

Launching McGinness Pharmacy

In June 1949, after saving his hard-earned money, Jay McGinness launched McGinness Pharmacy on the northeast corner of the Fourtner building, located on the southeast corner of 5th Avenue and Main Street.

Prior to the pharmacy’s opening on June 17, Jay placed a large advertisement in the Edmonds Tribune-Review announcing both the new establishment and its modern prescription department.

After the grand opening, the Edmonds Tribune-Review ran a front-page photo of Jay behind the counter at his new drug store.

With the pharmacy’s opening, Jay’s wife Sibbie joined him in running the business. Over the next two-and-a-half years the business continued to prosper and established a solid foothold in Edmonds.

Tragically, less than three years after opening the business, Jay suffered a massive heart attack while working in the pharmacy on April 2, 1952. The Edmonds Tribune-Review published an obituary eight days later.

Despite the loss of her husband of 37 years, Sibbie decided to continue running the pharmacy with the help of her existing staff and family members. George Earl Goodwin assumed the role of lead pharmacist in the months after Jay’s death.

A new location and twice the size

The pharmacy continued to prosper under Sibbie’s leadership. When space became available in a new building being built by Fred Fourtner, kitty-corner to the existing pharmacy in 1955, Sibbie decided to move the business.

An article published in the August 4th edition of Edmonds Tribune Review highlighted what the new facilities would offer.

The following week’s copy of the Edmonds Tribune-Review reported that 1,500 people had visited the grand-opening event.

1955-1961: Continuing success

Over the following six years, McGinness Pharmacy continued to expand, employing two pharmacists, a cosmetician and six other full-time staff members.

In 1961, Sibbie retired at the age of 69. She sold the business to Eldon Merrill, who had worked at the pharmacy since 1955 and who had been promoted to pharmacist-manager in 1958. With the sale, the name was changed to Merrill’s Pharmacy.

In the Edmonds Tribune-Review’s announcement of the sale, Sibbie thanked the citizens of Edmonds for their patronage over the previous 13 years. Her retirement concluded the McGinness family’s 84-year involvement in the pharmacy business since 1877.

In reflection

The McGinness family of pharmacists served the public for over eight decades, providing better medicines and medical advice as new medical miracles were developed.

As the 1954 McGinness Pharmacy stated: “How limited the apothecary of the pioneer days by comparisons to the marvels of modern medical discoveries. New miracles in medicine today win the fight over disease and illnesses which would have been fatal in grandpa’s boyhood. We are proud to be a part of this exciting era in medical science.”

Author’s final note: Although he did not follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, Jay and Sibbie’s eldest son Sproule served the city as a long-time city councilman and Edmonds mayor. He was elected for two terms as mayor (1961-1963). Under his watch, the Port of Edmonds and a new City Hall were established.

Special thanks to Karen Specht Crump (Jay and Sibbie’s granddaughter) and other McGinness family members for their assistance in researching this article. Additional thanks to the Montana State Library, the Montana Historical Society, Edmonds Historical Museum, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, Wikimedia Commons and June Sorensen Crump for their contributions and interest in this project.