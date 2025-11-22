Janice Keller: Celebration of Life Nov. 25 in Richmond Beach

Janice Christine Keller

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Janice Christine Keller (née Jones). Jan passed away peacefully at age 81 on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Her devoted husband and daughter were by her side.

Jan was born in Vallejo, California on January 8, 1944 to Hiram and Connie Jones (née Benton). She was raised in Springfield, Oregon, along with her older brother, Del, in a home built by their father. She attended Thurston High School and went on to earn her teaching degree from Western Oregon University, where she met her future husband, Ken Keller. They married in 1966 and moved to Centralia, Washington where they both were teachers.

Ken enlisted in the army and the couple moved to Oklahoma, where in 1969 they welcomed their daughter, Gina. They next spent a year in Germany before Ken’s deployment to Vietnam. In 1971 Ken returned and the family lived in Oregon in Springfield, Portland and Beaverton, before ultimately settling in Edmonds, Washington in 1982, where they built a lasting community.

Jan was a vibrant and active member of her community, generously offering her time and talent to organizations such as the Portland Junior League, the Jean Stuart Jordan Children’s Hospital Guild, the Girl Scouts of America, and various school PTAs. Her professional life was varied, reflecting her open and curious nature. These experiences included roles as a pharmacy clerk at a beloved family-owned pharmacy, an elementary school teacher, the manager of a large apartment complex, a bookkeeper for an ophthalmologist (even “scrubbing in” for procedures when needed), a seller of educational toys, and a coordinator for exchange student home stays.

Known for her warm and open heart, Jan was beloved by her many friends and neighbors and she cherished her time with them. She was someone people took to instantly, even in a casual grocery store encounter. She was famous for her decadent desserts, her lovingly tended flower and vegetable beds and her skill at crafts and sewing. From her daughter’s prom and bridesmaids’ dresses to personalized baby bedding and creative Halloween costumes, her creations were always made with love.

Jan was a pillar of strength and grace as a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother “mommom”. Her family was the center of her life, and she supported them with unfailing love, joy, and understanding. She leaves behind a loving family including her husband, Ken; her daughter Gina (Harris) Baden; her grandchildren Annie (Morgan Sowerby); Asher, and Jane.

A celebration of Life will be help on Tuesday, November 25th at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at the First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach.

As a breast cancer survivor, Jan’s memory can be honored with a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., nationalbreastcancer.org.