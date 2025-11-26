Join Edmonds-Woodway HS musicians for winter benefit concert series

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Students of the Edmonds-Woodway High School (EWHS) Music Program will put on three evenings of music in December across their recently announced Winter Benefit Concert Series.

This year’s theme, “Give the Gift of Music,” celebrates the joy, connection and creativity that music brings to the community, according to a news release from EWHS Music Boosters. Through these concerts, the EWHS Music Boosters aim to raise $10,000 to support key elements of the music program including sectional coaching with professional musicians and ensemble travel to festivals and adjudications.

There is a suggested donation of $5 per person at the door for each of the three shows:

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2: Jazz bands and Mello-Aires jazz choir perform in the Edmonds Opera House, located at 515 Dayton St.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9: Choirs and orchestras perform in the EWHS Great Hall, located at 7600 212th St. W.W.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16: Bands perform in the EWHS Great Hall.

For more information, visit the EWHS Music website at ewhsmusic.com.