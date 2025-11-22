Larsen secures nearly $14 million for Community Transit to fund hybrid buses

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

This week, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded more than $50 million in grant funding to four Northwest Washington transit agencies — including $13.99 million to Community Transit — to transition to low-emission buses, improve service reliability and invest in paratransit services.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver cleaner and greener bus service to Northwest Washington,” said 2nd District U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who is the lead Democrat on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. “This critical funding will allow local transit agencies to reduce carbon emissions and maintenance costs while ensuring riders continue to have reliable, accessible transportation options.”

According to a news release from Larsen’s office, the grant funding comes from FTA’s Low- or No-Emission Vehicle and Buses and Bus Facilities initiatives.

Here is the breakdown of the funding awarded to Northwest Washington transit agencies:

$10.07 million for Everett Transit to replace diesel and hybrid buses with new hybrid buses

$9.37 million for Skagit Transit to purchase paratransit vehicles and 8 heavy-duty 40-foot coaches

$13.99 million for Community Transit to replace diesel buses with hybrid buses

$16.72 million for Whatcom Transportation Authority to replace diesel and hybrid buses with new hybrid buses

“We are grateful for Congressman Larsen’s support securing this critical Federal Transit Administration funding,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “Adding new hybrid electric buses to Community Transit’s fleet will help us keep our region’s people, economy and environmental sustainability moving in the right direction.”