Letter to the editor: Keep Edmonds Affordable still working hard for citizens

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

We are following the 2026 budget process to ensure the city and council are listening to the nearly 11,000 citizens who voted against the unsubstantiated property tax increase. During last Friday’s budget workshop, the council immediately started to discuss the details of the next proposed levy lift. The council also did not take any action to create a citizen’s budget advisory committee to continue the work of the Blue-Ribbon Panel and better represent citizens. Finally, a utility tax increase was proposed which circumvents citizen input. We continue to follow the numbers and another proposed tax increase has not been supported and citizens are continuing to be excluded.

Thank you, citizens, for your vote and your donations. Keep Edmonds Affordable was established to give you a voice since our voices were not heard when the levy lift was proposed and do not appear to be a consideration during budget deliberations thus far. Our grassroots group remains committed to work even harder with the city to represent the citizens and preserve the unique charm that defines Edmonds as everyone’s hometown.

As indicated in the financial reports, the city operated on roughly a $44 million General Fund budget, excluding SCF payments. Despite fiscal challenges, the Frances Anderson Center remained open, Yost Pool continued operations and all parks stayed accessible. By the workshops end, the council identified more than $44 million in projected 2026 revenue without raising property taxes or taking on new debt. The proposed 10%+ utility tax increase is not warranted.

Jon Milkey

Keep Edmonds Affordable Treasurer