Letter to the editor: South County Fire budget leverages Edmonds’ property values

Editor:

As reported in My Edmonds News yesterday, the RFA has adopted their 2026 budget. In a February 2025 article, I explained how the addition of Edmonds assessed valuation (AV) to the RFA tax base should have had the effect of diluting the levy rate from last year’s $1.16 per $1,000 of AV to approximately $1.05/$1,000 of AV. Increasing the portion of the budget raised from the benefit charge could have further reduced that levy rate.

Instead, the RFA has chosen to take advantage of Edmonds’ annexation to increase its budget by $15.4 million, keeping the levy rate essentially unchanged at $1.15/$1,000 of AV and increasing the benefit charge amounts at the same time. In the RFA’s own analysis, the combined levy rate equivalent, which considers the total cost including both the levy and the benefit charge for an average homeowner, has increased from $1.28/$1,000 to $1.33/$1,000 despite the additional cost sharing that resulted from annexation of Edmonds (Reference page 8 of the linked document).

While Edmonds residents were always going to have a huge increase in cost associated with this annexation, the claim was made that annexation was necessary because Edmonds wasn’t paying its fair share. The implication was that residents of the existing RFA would benefit from lower costs by sharing those costs more fairly with Edmonds. This suggests strongly that the RFA’s push for annexation was never about ensuring fairness for the existing RFA residents – it was always about leveraging Edmonds property values to drive higher overall revenue to the RFA.

Niall McShane

Edmonds