Low-cost counseling available at Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is partnering with Inside Health Institute to provide low-cost counseling for all ages.

Counseling will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays beginning Dec. 1 at a cost of $20 per visit. (Hardship options are available.)

Sign up by emailing info@insidehealthinstitute.org or calling 425-256-2125, specifying appointments at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

This counseling can help with anxiety/depression/stress, life transitions, grief and loss, trauma, loneliness, feeling stuck or overwhelmed, living with chronic illness. Relationship and family counseling are also available.