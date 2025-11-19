Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation donates $10,000 to Edmonds Food Bank

The Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Edmonds Food Bank. The club also donated $10,000 each to the Lynnwood Food Bank and Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace.
