Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation donates $10,000 to Edmonds Food Bank

(L-R): Volunteer Manager Gabrielle Catton, Lynnwood Kiwanis Program Chair David Little, Kiwanis President Meg Ortiz, Community Programs Manager Tracey Peterson (back), Kiwanis Vice President Ron Swengel, Kiwanis Lieutenant Governor and Secretary Billie Swengel, Edmonds Food Bank Director of Development Jeremy Peck (back), Executive Director Casey Davis. (Photos courtesy of Billie Swengel)

The Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Edmonds Food Bank. The club also donated $10,000 each to the Lynnwood Food Bank and Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace.

