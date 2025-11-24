North Sound Church hosting money management, surviving holidays events in December

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds’ North Sound Church is hosting two events in December that are open to the community:

CAP, a three-week money management course that teaches budgeting skills to help you control your finances and get out of debt. The course will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays, Dec. 4-18. Resources, guides and snacks will be provided. Register here.

Surviving the Holidays, a one-evening seminar at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17 offering comfort, hope and practical support for anyone navigating grief during this time of year. Dinner and child care are provided. Register here.

Both events will be at the North Sound Center, 201 4th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can email info@northsoundchurch.com or call 425-776-9800 to learn more.