North Sound Church presents ‘Christmas in Edmonds’ Dec. 6

North Sound Church is again presenting Christmas in Edmonds, featuring the Mosaic Choir and Orchestra, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at Edmonds Center for the Arts.
The concert features traditional and contemporary Christmas music for all ages, from a White Christmas Medley to Silent Night.
Tickets are on sale at eca4arts.org or at the ECA box office, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.
