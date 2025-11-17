North Sound Church presents ‘Christmas in Edmonds’ Dec. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

North Sound Church is again presenting Christmas in Edmonds, featuring the Mosaic Choir and Orchestra, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at Edmonds Center for the Arts.

The concert features traditional and contemporary Christmas music for all ages, from a White Christmas Medley to Silent Night.

Tickets are on sale at eca4arts.org or at the ECA box office, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.