October 2025 Edmonds School District High School Students of Month

Edmonds Heights K-12



Selena Mai

As a Running Start student, I’ve worked hard to balance high school and college coursework while staying involved in my community. Outside of school, I volunteer at a pediatric rehabilitation center, where I’ve learned how rewarding it is to support children as they grow and recover. I also hold leadership positions in two clubs outside of school, where I’ve learned so much about the value of teamwork and resilliance. I am so passionate about learning, and am grateful to have the opportunity to explore new subjects, take on challenges, and keep finding new ways to learn and grow every day!



Avery Matheson

Scriber Lake High



Lukas Lynch

I have spent the past couple of years at school pushing myself to do things I thought I couldn’t ever do. Last year, most of my time was spent in the Veterinary Assisting program at Sno-Isle TECH Skills Center, working with masters in the Veterinary field to learn all I could about what it takes to work in veterinary medicine. I completed a 2.5 month externship at a general practice clinic, and gained so much knowledge in such a short amount of time. This year I plan to apply for Running Start at Edmonds College and do my best to start building my career early. I couldn’t be where I am today without the support of my teachers, friends, and family, and will be forever grateful for the help they have given me.

Lynnwood High



Ava Barias

As much as I cannot believe I have been selected as Student of the Month, I have reason to believe I was selected because of my change in attitude. Before, I had set high standards for myself; always expecting myself to achieve perfect grades and beating myself down when I made a mistake. Yet, I realized that I did not come to school to prove to myself I was good enough. I came to high school to learn and grow. I don’t come to class thinking I’m just there to get a good grade. I come to class because I want to learn more about life; why do things work the way they do? I don’t go to clubs just to put them down on my college application. I go to clubs because I want to see people smile. I was chosen as the Student of the Month because I learned the greatest lesson: live life in the moment.



Dylan Por

Meadowdale High



Jordan Brannon

Work Ethic and Commitment are two of the most important things to me and I believe that is what earned me student of the month. I have worked non-stop these past three years and despite set backs I kept going. I am also a member of HOSA, MUN, and Girls Soccer, and being involved in these extracurricular’s has taught me leadership and lots of valuable lessons. I hope to take everything I have learned and it in college and the rest of my life.



Grace Kim

Grace is a dedicated student who puts 100% in all of his classes and maintains a consistent GPA of 3.5+. Grace has been involved in clubs such as FCCLA for 3 years and just recently HOSA- Future Health Professionals. He tries to volunteer around the school, especially for FCCLA. You may see Grace linger in the Counseling Center during his lunch, taking proactive measures to ensure people are provided with their needs. Grace has a decent ability to quickly understand class lessons and engages in class participation. He is willing to assist classmates and friends if they are struggling with certain concepts in class.

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Massimo Scavone

Edmonds-Woodway High

Adelle Wang

I am honored to represent EWHS as an October student of the month. I was selected for the consistent diligence I put into academic work, and my approach in balancing schoolwork with my interest in art to make unique projects and creative solutions. I’m proud to have been dependable and empathetic to peers in my extracurriculars, such as yearbook club, tutoring, and previous years in TSA. I’m so grateful for my friends, family, and teachers for supporting me throughout high school.



Liam Milstead

Hi, my name is Liam Milstead. I would like to begin by thanking the Edmonds-Woodway staff for recognizing me as Student of the Month for October! I have been on the IB diploma track since 11th grade and feel a real gratitude that I am given the chance to push myself in the academic area of my life. The diploma track has taught me a lot about leadership, community, communication, work habits, and what college level thinking is all about. I’m not the type of person who is super involved within the student government, but whenever I get a chance to help my school with anything, I am always someone they can count on. Before high school, it was hard for me to put myself out there, but with my time here, I feel that I have made a real positive impact in and out of our school community through clubs, sports, and events.

Mountlake Terrace High



Andrew Seyler

Jack Gripentrog

I am captain of our baseball team and I also help lead the student section at our sporting events. I try and make everyone feel welcome while bringing spirit and a sense of pride to attend MTHS.