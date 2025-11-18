Order deadline Nov. 19 for Holy Rosary Parent Association Turkey and Wine fundraiser

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds’ Holy Rosary Parent Association is sponsoring a Thanksgiving Turkey and Wine sale fundraiser, with the order deadline at midnight Wednesday, Nov. 19.

The sale includes a selection of wines from Mark Ryan Winery and 10-12 lb. or 22-24 lb. turkeys.

You can order online here or by using the QR code on the flyer below.

Pick up your order from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, in the Holy Rosary Church/School lower parking lot at 770 Aloha St., Edmonds.