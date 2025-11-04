PCC Community Markets launches support for communities impacted by food security crisis

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

PCC Community Markets announced Tuesday new efforts to support community members impacted by the ongoing food security crisis and the interruption of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program benefits.

PCC is contributing a $50,000 seed fund to support food purchases for regional hunger relief organizations, including Edmonds Food Bank, and is encouraging its vendor and distributor partners to match some or all of that amount through financial or in-kind donations.

“We are committed to expanding access to nutritious food during this critical time,” said PCC’s President and CEO Krish Srinivasan . “As a community-owned food co-op, our mission has always been bigger than selling groceries. Even if SNAP benefits are reinstated, hunger relief organizations are seeing more need than ever before. We invite the community to join us in supporting neighbors in whatever way they can.”

PCC has also partnered with Harvest Against Hunger to invite community members to get involved. Tax-deductible donations can be made online through Harvest Against Hunger’s website. One hundred percent of the funds raised will go directly to hunger relief organizations, including food banks, community kitchens, mutual aid organizations and more.

Financial donations can also be made in-person at all 16 of PCC’s neighborhood stores with every dollar going directly to the local food banks each store supports. Shoppers will also have the opportunity to roundup to the nearest dollar at checkout to support this effort.

In addition to the fundraising campaigns, PCC is expanding its holiday Neighborhood Food Drive to run from Nov. 5-30.

PCC’s efforts build on its long-standing commitment to strengthening the local food system through initiatives such as Growing for Good and its daily Grocery Donation Program.