Peoples Bank announces retirement of Vern Woods, promotion of Sierra Schram

Peoples Bank has announced the retirement of Vern Woods, retail district branch manager and Edmonds branch manager, effective Nov. 30.

The bank noted in a news release that Woods has been a respected and admired banker in the Edmonds community since 1995. Since joining Peoples Bank in 2016, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the bank’s presence in the Edmonds area, the release said.

“Our decision to enter the Edmonds community and build a permanent branch location was greatly influenced by the opportunity to bring Vern on board as our branch manager — a decision that has proven invaluable,” said Kamyar Monsef, chief retail banking officer at Peoples Bank. “His unwavering commitment to serving customers, supporting employees, and engaging with the community has made Vern a celebrated figure both inside and outside the branch.”

A retirement celebration honoring Vern’s career will be frpm 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20 at Peoples Bank’s Edmonds Branch at 201 Main St. All are welcome, and refreshments will be provided.

In conjunction with Woods’ retirement, the bank has promoted Sierra Schram as Edmonds branch manager. Schram previously served as Mill Creek branch manager and has over 13 years of experience with Peoples Bank, beginning her career as a part-time teller in Everson.

“I want my customers to leave remembering my name and sharing it with their friends and family,” she said. “I strive to provide a personal touch and a seamless experience that reminds them why they bank with Peoples Bank.”