Poet’s Corner: Autumn Walk, River of Life, Serviceberries

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Autumn Walk

A bold wind has wakened

the rousing scent of cedar and pine.

An autumnal sun warms

the wild air where I walk

and I pick a full pocket

of horsechestnuts

to line up on my windowsill

into a mahogany fence of

burnished fall luster.

Denise Meade

~ ~ ~ ~

River of Life

A necessary energy

gentle and strong

surged us through

the riverbed of his passing

from life

to the letting go.

Through weeks of death-watch

we poured into our blind father

from our own reservoirs

of love and pain

of attentiveness and prayer

of perplexity

of healing

of grasp and release.

That river flowed him

home to his God

who he now can see,

though our eyes remain blind

to such mystery.

Denise Meade

~ ~ ~ ~

Serviceberries

What if we compete with

the ones who are last

and lost the race on purpose…

Instead of breaking records

for growth and prosperity

let’s set new ones

for slowing it all down.

What if we stayed on the ground

and stopped climbing…

In the Bible I read

“the last shall be first”

in that place which is

Somewhere new.

What if instead of yes

we said no, this is enough…

Let’s become as serviceberries

growing in lowly profusion

and lovely provision.

What if we enriched the slow humus

from which we came

fed the birds of the air

served the human images of God

along the daily paths we trod…

Denise Meade

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Denise Meade has been a resident of Edmonds for over 30 years, where she and her husband have raised their four kids and love being a part of this growing community. An on-and-off again poet since her early teens, she joined the Edmonds Poetry group several years ago and has learned so much from this warm and creative group. This experience pulled her toward getting published both in My Edmonds News and an anthology. She recently printed her own book of collected poems, which includes some of her photography as well.