Poet’s Corner: Autumn Walk, River of Life, Serviceberries

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.
Autumn Walk
A bold wind has wakened
the rousing scent of cedar and pine.
An autumnal sun warms
the wild air where I walk
and I pick a full pocket
of horsechestnuts
to line up on my windowsill
into a mahogany fence of
burnished fall luster.
Denise Meade
~ ~ ~ ~
River of Life
A necessary energy
gentle and strong
surged us through
the riverbed of his passing
from life
to the letting go.
Through weeks of death-watch
we poured into our blind father
from our own reservoirs
of love and pain
of attentiveness and prayer
of perplexity
of healing
of grasp and release.
That river flowed him
home to his God
who he now can see,
though our eyes remain blind
to such mystery.
Denise Meade
~ ~ ~ ~
Serviceberries
What if we compete with
the ones who are last
and lost the race on purpose…
Instead of breaking records
for growth and prosperity
let’s set new ones
for slowing it all down.
What if we stayed on the ground
and stopped climbing…
In the Bible I read
“the last shall be first”
in that place which is
Somewhere new.
What if instead of yes
we said no, this is enough…
Let’s become as serviceberries
growing in lowly profusion
and lovely provision.
What if we enriched the slow humus
from which we came
fed the birds of the air
served the human images of God
along the daily paths we trod…
Denise Meade
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Denise Meade has been a resident of Edmonds for over 30 years, where she and her husband have raised their four kids and love being a part of this growing community. An on-and-off again poet since her early teens, she joined the Edmonds Poetry group several years ago and has learned so much from this warm and creative group. This experience pulled her toward getting published both in My Edmonds News and an anthology. She recently printed her own book of collected poems, which includes some of her photography as well.
