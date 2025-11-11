Port of Edmonds Commission approves two major documents and prepares for 2026 master planning

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

Port Commissioners held public hearings and approved 2026 budget and Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements.

Commissioners agreed to process for developing a new port master plan.

Economic and Development Director shared November and December Port events.

Commissioners shared new learnings about the Edmonds Marsh.

Port commissioners and staff said goodbye to long-time attorney Jordan Stephens.

Port of Edmonds staff brought two significant documents to the Nov. 10 Port Commission meeting for public hearing and final approval: the 2026 annual budget and the 2025 updated Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements.

“A lot of work went into this,” said Port Commission President David Preston, holding up the two documents. “The capital improvement plan is amazing. The cost, the breakdown, the roadmap.”

“It gets us to think decades ahead,” said Commissioner Ross Dimmick.

“The content is great. It meets state requirements,” said Commissioner Janelle Cass.

2026 annual budget

The budget was not new to commissioners. Port staff brought budget basics to the commission in August, hosted a budget workshop Sept. 30 and incorporated requests and shared the final version on the Port site.

The 2026 budget incorporates a new 20-year cash flow model to prepare for growth opportunities and support major capital projects for the marina, Harbor Square Business Complex and operations. The Port remains on firm financial footing and requested a 1% increase in property taxes for the Port district, which includes 10,000 Edmonds and Woodway households. The total increase is about 30 cents for a million dollar property.

The public hearing brought no comments and commissioners approved the budget 4-0. Commissioner Jay Grant was absent.

Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements

The Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements (CSHI) was also presented for approval. The CSHI functions as a strategic plan that guides Port’s actionable priorities and the newly adopted 20-year capital improvement plan, which includes everything from the $29 million North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction project to new forklifts and restroom upgrades.

The public hearing brought no comments. Commissioners adopted the CSHI unanimously.

Master Plan

In 2026, Port staff will develop a 20-year master plan and have scheduled regular check-ins with commissioners to better understand their preferred approach to the process.

Questions include: Should it be an updated 2020 plan or a new plan? Should it cover the entire port or break down the marina and Harbor Square Business Complex? Should it entertain new lines of business?

Commissioner Cass applauded the slow, steady process and efforts to get “robust, authentic public input.” Economic Development Director Brittany Williams said there will be plenty of opportunity for public feedback in the year-long process.

Edmonds Marsh

Commissioners Dimmick and Cass have formed an ad hoc committee to learn more about the Edmonds Marsh as the commission prepares to take a position on the Unocal property.

In January 2005, Unocal and the Washington State Department of Transportation entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the property, a former bulk fuel terminal and asphalt production plant. At the time, WSDOT intended to use the site for a multimodal transportation center known as Edmonds Crossing, but that plan has been abandoned. Since 2017, contractors for Chevron — which purchased the property from Unocal — have been working under a Department of Ecology order to clean up contamination on the site.

After conversations, reading white papers and reports, they presented an update.

“It is a 21-acre piece of property,” said Dimmick, noting it was larger than the Harbor Square Business Complex. “There are a range of options. We could take no action. We aren’t currently in a position to get involved.” Or the Port could acquire the property. “We have a sound ecological business case for purchase… like a mitigation bank to cover restoration costs,” Dimmick added. Commissioner Selena Killin discussed this possibility at the last meeting.

There are many obstacles, including contamination, Dimmick said. The Department of Ecology is scheduled to take water samples in late November. Dimmick and Cass will continue to provide updates.

Port events

On Sunday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon, the port will host the fall underwater clean-up drive. Scuba diver Annie Crawley and her team will clean up underwater trash. On-shore helpers haul materials and young helpers can make sure sea creatures get back home after the clean up.

Goodbye and good luck

After eight years with the Port, contracted Port attorney Jordan Stephens said goodbye. Her tenure made her feel like she was part of Port staff.

“It always felt like talking to a friend. She guided us professionally and personally,” Executive Director Brandon Baker said. “Her calm demeanor got us through some long days,” Williams added.