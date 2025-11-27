Prep boys basketball photo gallery: With season openers around corner, Mavs and Warriors play in jamboree

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

High school basketball fans got a taste of the 2025-26 boys season Wednesday afternoon when Edmonds-Woodway High School hosted a boys basketball jamboree featuring teams from Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Seattle Prep and O’Dea.

Both the Mavs and the Warriors will see action again on Tuesday, Dec. 2, when Meadowdale host a non-conference matchup vs. Cascade at MHS and Edmonds-Woodway plays a non-conference game vs. West Seattle in the EWHS gym. Both games tip off at 7:15 p.m.