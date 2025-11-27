Thursday, November 27, 2025
Sports

Prep boys basketball photo gallery: With season openers around corner, Mavs and Warriors play in jamboree

Edmonds-Woodway senior Harris Dobson (25) plays in a high school jamboree scrimmage against Seattle Prep at the EWHS gym on Wednesday, Nov. 26. (Photos by Joe Christian)

High school basketball fans got a taste of the 2025-26 boys season Wednesday afternoon when Edmonds-Woodway High School hosted a boys basketball jamboree featuring teams from Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Seattle Prep and O’Dea.

Both the Mavs and the Warriors will see action again on Tuesday, Dec. 2, when Meadowdale host a non-conference matchup vs. Cascade at MHS and Edmonds-Woodway plays a non-conference game vs. West Seattle in the EWHS gym. Both games tip off at 7:15 p.m.

Meadowdale junior guard Nolan Lee (11) secures a rebound between two O’Dea players during the jamboree.
The Warriors returned for preseason action after taking second place in the 3A State Tournament in March 2025.
Mavericks’ senior forward Orion Ezeonwuka (25) defends against an O’Dea shot.
E-W senior Dre Simonsen (2) drives toward the basket on Wednesday.
Mavs’ senior Noah Million (1) takes a shot on Wednesday.
E-W senior Grant Williams (3) looks for a shot against Seattle Prep.
Mavs’ junior guard Marley Miller (23) handles the ball.
EW senior DJ Karl elevates to the basket for a shot. The 10-minute scrimmage between the Warriors and Seattle Prep ended in a 15-15 draw.
Meadowdale Coach Roger O’Neill (center) gathers the team before the 10-minute scrimmage against O’Dea. The Mavs came out on top 19 to 18.

 

