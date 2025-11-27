Prep boys basketball photo gallery: With season openers around corner, Mavs and Warriors play in jamboree

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
High school basketball fans got a taste of the 2025-26 boys season Wednesday afternoon when Edmonds-Woodway High School hosted a boys basketball jamboree featuring teams from Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Seattle Prep and O’Dea.
Both the Mavs and the Warriors will see action again on Tuesday, Dec. 2, when Meadowdale host a non-conference matchup vs. Cascade at MHS and Edmonds-Woodway plays a non-conference game vs. West Seattle in the EWHS gym. Both games tip off at 7:15 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.