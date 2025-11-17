Ranked-choice voting to be explored during Nov. 20 meeting in Everett

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

FairVote Washington and Snohomish Indivisible are hosting a meeting Thursday, Nov. 20 in Everett for anyone interested in learning how ranked-choice voting works.

According to a news release on the event, you’ll hear from recently elected candidates and practice using ranked-choice voting to discuss top issues to consider for revising the Snohomish County Charter. You’ll also participate in a demonstration election “showcasing how election reform helps everyone have a say in their local politics,” the release said.

The meeting will run from 6:15-9 p.m. at Everett Station, Weyerhaeuser Room, 3201 Smith Ave., Everett. There will be time for socializing, pizza and light refreshments prior to the presentation, which begins at 7 p.m.

RSVP here.