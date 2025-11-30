Reader View: A proposed 2026 budget that protects services and taxpayers

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

An alternative 2026 plan shows the city can preserve services, stabilize finances and buy time for long‑term reforms using existing resources and a realistic revenue outlook, instead of cuts, closures, or panic tax hikes.

Start from what already works

In 2025 the city operated on less than $44 million, excluding the fire contract, without closing the FAC, Yost pool, or parks. For 2026, projected revenues can support about $50 million in spending — a 15% increase — making extreme austerity framing misleading when the baseline is already functioning service levels. The alternative budget simply applies that 15% increase to the known $44 million base, yielding a balanced $50 million 2026 plan with no cuts, no rush to a levy lid lift and no forced facility closures, while still incorporating loan repayment and maintaining a positive fund balance through the forecast period.

Budgeting on real revenue, not hope

Recent council discussions have leaned on an assumed new levy, treating its passage and size as foregone conclusions without transparent evidence that such a large increase is needed for 2026 (or out-year) operations. The alternative approach reverses that logic: First identify confirmed 2026 revenues, then fund essential services and reasonable enhancements, and only then determine whether a levy is necessary and how large it should be. That sequence respects taxpayers by demonstrating what can be done within current resources before asking for more and by clearly defining any remaining gap.

No closures, modest tools, real choices

Contrary to warnings, community facilities do not have to close to balance a $50 million 2026 budget within expected revenues. The plan does not depend on a utility tax hike, though it does recognize revenue from the Transportation Benefit District sales tax. The apparent $3 million difference between this plan and the city’s workshop figures mostly reflects the council’s willingness to assume a steep utility tax increase up front, which should instead be sized, if needed, after honest numbers are on the table. A central move in the proposed approach is reallocating $5 million from overfunded Internal Service Funds to the general fund, supported by analysis that about 80% of those ISF revenues originated as general fund transfers. This move creates a cash‑flow buffer by replenishing general fund reserves without undermining ISF operations.

Why a citizens’ budget commission

Short‑term fixes cannot deliver genuine recovery; the city needs independent analysis and sustained public oversight. A properly chartered citizens’ finance and budget commission could research revenues, spending and reserves, review capital and debt strategies, recommend sustainable levy levels and timing, and explain complex fiscal issues in plain language to voters. The council should act now to authorize drafting a charter so the commission can be in place by Jan.1, with roughly five months to study data, hold public discussions and, if needed, shape a well‑justified levy for a fall 2026 ballot.

Changing the narrative

This alternative budget is structured as a pragmatic compromise. It shows Proposition 1 supporters that 2026 services can be funded at higher levels than 2025 with no additional cuts, while giving opponents a commitment to live within confirmed revenues for now, delay any levy decision until the numbers are clear and reject scare tactics as a budgeting tool. It is not a permanent cure‑all, but it is a concrete demonstration that sanity and balance can return to city hall in time to pass a responsible 2026 budget.