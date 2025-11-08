Reminder: Friends of the Edmonds Library Fall Book Sale Saturday, Nov. 8

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Twenty Friends of the Edmonds Library volunteers and board members transported 70 boxes of donated books to the Edmonds Library Friday night for their annual fall book sale happening Saturday.

Books were offloaded onto carts and handcarts, then transported to the community room. There, the approximately 2,000 books were removed from the boxes, sorted by topical area and placed on tables for easy access.

Categories include fiction, non-fiction, children’s, coffee table, arts and crafts, gardening, cooking, animals, travel, spirituality, wellness, biography, politics and history.

The fiction area has the most volumes with multiple tables filled with stories by hundreds of authors.

The Friends of the Edmonds Library was founded in 1979 with 15 members. Today the 501c3 nonprofit has seven volunteer board members and approximately 100 active members.

The funds raised through their book sales go to support the library in multiple ways, including their literacy programs. Friends of the Edmonds Library also helps fund and coordinate six additional outside literacy projects each year.

Book sale details:

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8



10 a.m. – Early bird entry for Friends of the Edmonds Library members

11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Sale is open to the public

Location: Edmonds Library Community Room, 650 Main St.

For more information regarding Friends of the Edmonds Library, visit www.Edmondslibraryfriends.org.