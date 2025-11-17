Reminder: Nov. 21 deadline to apply for Floretum Garden Club school grants

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Nov. 21 is the deadline to apply for Floretum Garden Club grants up to $1,000 available to schools in the Edmonds School District for the 2025-2026 school year.

Grants are for projects that support and encourage gardening activities and horticultural education. Funds may be used for the development of school gardens (seeds, plants, soil, mulch, tools), sheds, paths, and watering systems. Funds may also be used for classroom projects related to horticulture including instructional materials.

Grants were awarded to the following elementary schools for the 2024-2045 school year: Brier Elementary, Cedar Way Elementary, Edmonds Elementary, Hazelwood Elementary, Oak Heights Elementary and Spruce Elementary. Funded projects included creating a new pollinator garden, revitalizing an existing garden as a sensory garden, building raised beds in courtyard gardens, purchasing grow lights for seed germination in classrooms, and purchasing worm composting bins and supplies to supplement an existing teaching garden.

Any Edmonds School District administrator, teacher, or designated representative may apply. Funds will be awarded early in January 2026 directly to the school through the school principal. The grant recipient must submit a brief written report by the end of the current school year.

For further information and the application form, go to: www.floretum.org/scholarships-grants.

For questions and to submit applications, email grants@floretum.org.